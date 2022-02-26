Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $377.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.20. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

