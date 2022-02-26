RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.62. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $117.49 and a 1-year high of $390.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.