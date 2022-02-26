Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN opened at $109.09 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.