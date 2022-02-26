Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 202.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $26,849,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 794,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $303.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.30. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.77 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

