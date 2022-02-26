Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,075.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,320.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

