SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $485.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $438.81 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.