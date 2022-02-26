Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 66,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 18.6% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

MA opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 662,478 shares of company stock worth $239,382,286. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

