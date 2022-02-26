Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Codexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CDXS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 1,652,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,627. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Codexis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Codexis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Codexis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

