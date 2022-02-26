Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

