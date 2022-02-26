Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $243.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

