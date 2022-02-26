$21.20 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will report $21.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.23 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $112.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 971,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,716. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $432.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.