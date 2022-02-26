Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. 2,653,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $371.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.