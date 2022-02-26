Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 24,916 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 711.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY opened at $186.93 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.95 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.