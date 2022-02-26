Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of CS Disco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. CS Disco Inc has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

