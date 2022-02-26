Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 24,625 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 255.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

