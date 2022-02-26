Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Prospector Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 368,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 148,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 244.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

