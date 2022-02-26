iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $5.04 on Friday, reaching $131.18. The stock had a trading volume of 304,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

