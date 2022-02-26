Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.70. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

