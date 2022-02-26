Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

