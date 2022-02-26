Brokerages Set Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Target Price at $10.88

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOMA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. Doma has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

