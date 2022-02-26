Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $263.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.68 and a 200 day moving average of $282.88.

