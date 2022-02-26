Open Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,064.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $34,064.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

