88mph Market Cap Reaches $12.76 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.11 or 0.00071685 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $12.76 million and $210,223.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00037386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00111069 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 474,041 coins and its circulating supply is 453,818 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Coin Trading

