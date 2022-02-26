EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2,396.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $50,877,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $448.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

