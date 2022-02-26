Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,478 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,432,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after buying an additional 216,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE SJI opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

