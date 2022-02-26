Bank of America Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.