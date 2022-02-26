Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BSY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

