Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $96.91 on Friday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.