Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 251.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 60,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $241.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

