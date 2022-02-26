Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OVV. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.