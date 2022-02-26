Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $21.24 on Friday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 115,228 shares worth $6,963,368. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

