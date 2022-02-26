Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of MRNA opened at $151.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.18. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,513 shares of company stock worth $72,923,861 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,460 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

