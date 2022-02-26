Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP opened at $676.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.03 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.