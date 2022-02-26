Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $51.50

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 46.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,271 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

