Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.51 EPS.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. 2,054,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,147. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

