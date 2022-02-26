EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Posts Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EVERTEC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.470-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.56 EPS.

EVTC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. 522,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,105. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after buying an additional 258,409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 72,596 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

