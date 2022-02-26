Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.02. 49,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

