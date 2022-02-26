St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $47.99. St. Joe shares last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 477 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Get St. Joe alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.