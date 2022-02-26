RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPT stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.