Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.68

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 41078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
