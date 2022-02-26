Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.99

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.99 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 1640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $85,617,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $45,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 567.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

