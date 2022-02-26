SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE SWI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

