CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of CCNE opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $446.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

