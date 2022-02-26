Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $4.69

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cronos Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 209.44%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

