Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $25.90 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

