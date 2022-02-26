The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

