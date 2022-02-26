Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 260 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,792 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV opened at $71.43 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74.

