Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 7,970,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after buying an additional 416,628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 513,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

