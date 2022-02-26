Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 4206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $13,411,000.

The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

