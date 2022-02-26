Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.